Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24; Free ration up to 3 months to cardholders

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, May 15: In order to keep transmission of COVID-19 in check, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended corona curfew by 10 more days till May 24. The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.Earlier, the government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew till 7 am on May 17.

"The partial corona curfew has helped in controlling the COVID-19 spread in the state," Adityanath said in a statement. "Keeping this in mind, the duration is being increased."

Adityanath said the state government was already providing free testing and treatment of COVID-19, as well as vaccination.

The chief minister said the state government would provide 3-kg wheat and 2-kg rice free of cost to the holders of ''antyodaya'' and ration card for three months. This will benefit almost 15 crore people of the state.

He said daily-wage earners in urban areas would be given Rs 1,000 for one month. This will benefit around one crore people. The provision to arrange food for the needy should be done using community kitchens.

Essential services will continue. Barring the basic education, online classes can resume, directions have been issued in this regard, the statement said.

He said the state government was running two insurance schemes to give social security to all the labourers. This includes Rs 2 lakh insurance in case of death or disability to any labourer and a health cover up to Rs 5 lakh.

Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 22:45 [IST]