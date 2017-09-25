Cops book case after rape survivor writes to PMO

A rape survivor sent an anonymous mail to the Prime Minister's Officer, following which two accused were booked by the Haryana police. Two employees of a private school at Sonipat district were booked on charges of rape.

In her email the survivor, who is a minor said that she was gang raped by the duo and was also forced to accompany them to a hotel. She alleged that she had informed the school teacher, principal and also the director. However no action was taken, following which she decided to mail the PMO.

In the mail, she also copies the Haryana Chief Minister's office and the DGP of the state. She said in the mail that they would kill herself is no action was taken.

The mail ensured a prompt response from the police who swung into action. The cops sourced the CCTV footage from the school campus and began investigations. The police after booking a case also questioned the two accused persons- a clerk and an accountant who were named by the survivor.

OneIndia News