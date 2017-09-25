Cops assault journalist in Kerala

A senior journalist of a regional weekly news magazine was allegedly assaulted by Kerala police near Varkala, sub-urban town of Thiruvananthapuram.

The journalist, Sajeev Gopalan who works for 'Kalakaumudi', was allegedly assaulted by cops on Sunday evening. Injured Sajeev Gopalan is undergoing treatment in hospital.

According to 'Kerala Kaumudi' reports, the incident took place on Sunday by around 10.00 pm. Sajeev got out of house to send off his relatives who visited his family after dinner, and two police officers who came on a bike started hitting him without any reason. His wife and daughter who came running out of the house listening to the commotion outside begged with the officers to stop hitting him but in vein.

The officers then called up SI Biju over the wireless, and the SI arrived with a team of police and started beating up Sajeev.

The attack on journalist comes days after unidentified assailants attacked Asianet Television Network's Alappuzha bureau office in Kerala. The attackers vandalized company car parked outside the office. No causalities reported.

OneIndia News