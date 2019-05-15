  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cop flashes private parts to colleague's daughter in Balcony, arrested

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 15: In yet another shocking incident, a Mumbai police arrested Harishchandra Lahane, a constable for flashing his private parts to the daughter of a police officer. The incident happened inside police quarters.

    The Nehru Nagar police in Kurla have arrested Harishchandra Lahane, aged 41. He is a constable with the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar.

    Cop flashes private parts to colleagues daughter on Balcony, arrested
    Representational Image

    Man flashes private parts to girl inside ATM in Mumbai, held after video goes viral]

    According to the police, when the woman along with her relative was in the balcony talking to each other. The accused Lahane came to his balcony and said lewd things to the woman. He did not stop there and went ahead and removed his pants and flashed the woman. The woman went inside her room and complained to her family members. The Nehru Nagar police was informed and the police picked up Lahane.

    Based on the complaint, an FIR was immediately filed against the accused under Sections 354, 509 of IPC and arrested him. However, the accused was granted bail by the court.

    Mumbai Police has also initiated a departmental inquiry against the accused policeman Lahane and he is likely to be removed from service.

    Mumbai North Central Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Poonam Mahajan Alias Poonam Vajendla Rao BJP Winner 4,78,535 57% 1,86,771
    Dutt Priya Sunil INC Runner Up 2,91,764 35% 0
    2009
    Dutt Priya Sunil INC Winner 3,19,352 48% 1,74,555
    Mahesh Ram Jethmalani BJP Runner Up 1,44,797 22% 0
    2004
    Eknath M. Gaikwad INC Winner 2,56,282 50% 13,329
    Manohar Gajanan Joshi SHS Runner Up 2,42,953 47% 0
    1999
    Manohar Gajanan Joshi SHS Winner 2,94,935 56% 1,68,995
    Raja Dhale BBM Runner Up 1,25,940 24% 0
    1998
    Ramdas Athawale RPI Winner 2,82,373 50% 25,232
    Narayan Athawalay SHS Runner Up 2,57,141 46% 0
    1996
    Narayan Gajanan Athawale SHS Winner 2,42,536 48% 89,199
    Sharad Shankar Dighe INC Runner Up 1,53,337 30% 0
    + More Details

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    cops mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue