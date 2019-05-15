Cop flashes private parts to colleague's daughter in Balcony, arrested

Mumbai, May 15: In yet another shocking incident, a Mumbai police arrested Harishchandra Lahane, a constable for flashing his private parts to the daughter of a police officer. The incident happened inside police quarters.

The Nehru Nagar police in Kurla have arrested Harishchandra Lahane, aged 41. He is a constable with the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar.

According to the police, when the woman along with her relative was in the balcony talking to each other. The accused Lahane came to his balcony and said lewd things to the woman. He did not stop there and went ahead and removed his pants and flashed the woman. The woman went inside her room and complained to her family members. The Nehru Nagar police was informed and the police picked up Lahane.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was immediately filed against the accused under Sections 354, 509 of IPC and arrested him. However, the accused was granted bail by the court.

Mumbai Police has also initiated a departmental inquiry against the accused policeman Lahane and he is likely to be removed from service.

