Cooperation between India and Australia increasing at rapid pace, says PM Modi in virtual meet with Morrison

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday held a virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, during which he said that the cooperation between India and Australia is increasing at a rapid pace in areas of critical minerals, water management and renewable energy.

Modi said significant progress has been witnessed in ties between India and Australia in diverse sectors in the last few years.

He also said the early conclusion of talks for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement will be key for boosting economic ties.

Our collaboration reflects our commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, he said.

"I am happy that we are establishing a mechanism of the annual summit between the two countries," he added.

PM Modi, who inspected as many as 29 antiquities that have been repatriated to India from Australia including those on the themes of Lord Shiva and his disciples, Lord Vishnu and the Jain tradition, thanked Morrison for the same.

"I thank you for the initiative to return the Indian antiquities. Antiquities sent by you include hundreds of years old artifacts and photos that were illegally taken out of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and other states. On behalf of all Indians, I thank you."

The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory. Both the countries continue to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management as well as public administration and governance.

AIR correspondent reports that the India-Australia bilateral relationship has evolved in recent years, developing along a positive track, into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020. Australia's White Paper on Foreign Policy released in November 2017 sees India in the front rank of Australia's international partnerships. There is strategic convergence with Australia - with a Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, a Technical Agreement on White Shipping Information Exchange, an arrangement concerning mutual logistics support, military exercises like AUSINDEX, and multilateral ones such as Malabar Exercise. Australia is a key partner in the Quad initiative as well as in the Indo-Pacific. It is also a partner in trilateral constructs like India-Australia-Indonesia and India-Australia-France. Also in ASEAN-led forums. The Indian community in Australia continues to grow in size and importance, with a population of over 7 lakh 21 thousand. India is one of the top sources of skilled immigrants to Australia. There is a constant flow of students and tourists from India.