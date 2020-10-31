Conversion for the purpose of marriage unacceptable: HC

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Allahabad High Court has said that conversion only for marriage is unacceptable.

The court made the observation while rejecting a petition filed by an inter-faith couple seeking directions to the police and the girl's father not to interfere in their married life.

While rejecting the petition the court said taht the the lady has converted her religion on June 29 2020 and solemnised the marriage on July 31. This clearly reveals that the conversion has taken place only for the sake of marriage.

Anti-conversion law and the dire need for it

The court referred to an earlier decision and said that conversion just for the purpose of marriage was not acceptable. In the Noor Jahan Begum case, the court had rejected a batch of petitions praying for the protection for a married couple as they had got married after the girl converted from Hinduism from Islam and then performed the nikaah.