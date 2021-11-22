They don’t use tomatoes here for ketchup but for this hilarious purpose

Consumers feel pinch in their pockets as tomato prices soar

New Delhi, Nov 22: The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed in the retail and wholesale markets in several states after unseasonal heavy rain.

The supply of the most sought-after vegetable has gone up to Rs 120 in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. From the past few weeks, the price of tomatoes has been on the rise, with one kilo now costing Rs 98-100 in the retail market, and Rs 93 in Hopcoms outlets.

Tomato is a prominent place in vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and the raising cost has made the ingredient disappear from their kitchen and salad plates.

Vegetable traders indicated that these consumables may get dearer in coming weeks if similar situation continues.

Traders also said that apart from rains in southern Indian states, the rise in fuel prices was also making vegetables dearer due to enhanced transportation cost.

"Due to rains in southern Indian states, crops got damaged; so, rates of those items have increased here. But this is not the sole reason behind this state of affair," a farmer said.

"Due to increasing rates of fuel prices, especially diesel, the cost of transportation of vegetables have gone up. So, coupled with the shortage in supply, the enhanced transportation cost is now showing its impact by making vegetables dearer in wholesale as well as retail markets," he said.

The Tomato crop is ready for harvest in about 2-3 months after planting. Harvesting is done as per the requirement of the market.

India, the world's second-largest tomato producer after China, produces around 19.75 million tonnes from an area of 7.89 lakh hectares with an average yield of 25.05 tonnes per hectare, according to the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:52 [IST]