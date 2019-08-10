Congress urges Rahul again to continue as party chief

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Congress Working Committee on Saturday again urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief and said it was yet to take a final call on his resignation.

The CWC unanimously appealed to Gandhi to lead the party, saying he was the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government was "assaulting democracy and undermining people's rights".

After Gandhi refused to reconsider his decision, the CWC began consultations on finding his successor under five regional sub-groups led by younger leaders. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CWC will meet again during the day to discuss the reports of the sub-groups and take a call on Rahul Gandhi's resignation by evening.

Rahul, Sonia Gandhi leave CWC meet, says won't participate in picking new Congress chief

"The CWC will meet again this evening to take a call on the reports of CWC sub-groups. There was a sense that the situation of impasse on Congress leadership should be resolved as soon as possible.

Therefore it was felt that the CWC should meet again this evening and take a call on the issue," Surjewala said.