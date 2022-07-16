Congress to protest outside ED's Jaipur office on Jul 21 against agency's summons to Sonia Gandhi

Nothing to do with unrest in Goa Congress: BJP

Jaipur, July 16: The Congress on Saturday said its workers and office-bearers will protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's office here on July 21 against the agency's summons to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra made the announcement during a meeting of party office-bearers. The ED has asked Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case.

Gandhi (75) was first issued the notice for appearance on June 8, but after she tested positive for Covid, the summons for June 23 was issued. She could not keep the second date as well because she was "strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID-19 and a lung infection".

Dotasra said the Congress will hold a protest outside the ED office here on July 21 against the agency's questioning of Gandhi in the National Herald case, which is pending in court.

The Congress will also hold protests against Gandhi's questioning across district headquarters in Rajasthan on July 22, a party spokesperson said.