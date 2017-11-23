Congress promise of reservation to Patidars a 'political gimmick', says former ASG

Former ASG Vikas Singh on Thursday said the Congress fooled people promising reservation to Patidar community.

Singh said the Election Commission must intervene to say that Constitution can have a reservation as promised to PAAS leaders.

He said, "I think EC must step in and say that you can't befool people to get votes by promising something constitution can't provide."

He called it a "political gimmick". He urged the EC should ask Congress to put ads in papers saying we made a wrong statement.

Singh's comments on the reservation issue comes a day after, PAAS leader Hardik Patel the Congress has accepted their demands and agreed to give reservation to Patidar community.

Hardik said, "Article 46 will be used by Congress to bring in a bill for non-reserved classes. Others will get exactly the same benefits like OBCs without increasing reservation limit."

OneIndia News