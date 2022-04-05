Revival of Congress is essential for Indian democracy: Sonia Gandhi at parliamentary party meet

After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets some leaders of G-23 at her residence

New Delhi, Apr 5: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party and discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament.

"The value of non-alignment as a foundational principle of the nation's foreign policy that was criticized so much has now, I am glad to note, been rediscovered even though it may not be acknowledged as such," Gandhi said in her address to the Congress Parliamentary Party. She said she is determined to do whatever is needed to ensure unity.

''Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone-it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well,'' Congress Interim President further said.

Congress Parliamentarians in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting in the central hall of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present.

This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) after the party's poll debacle in the recent assembly elections in five states.

The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.