Congress president election to be held between Aug 21 and Sept 20 next year: Party announces after CWC meeting

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 16: After a nearly five-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party on Saturday announced that the election of the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year.

The party approved the schedule for organisational polls at various levels, said Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal at a press conference after the meeting. Congress has also planned to launch a massive membership drive for the polls starting from November 1, 2021 and will go on till March 31, 2022.

The elections of PCC presidents, vice presidents, treasurers, PCC executives, and AICC members by the PCC general body will be held between July 21-August 20, 2022. And the election of Congress president will be held between August 21-September 20, 2022, Venugopal said.

However, the dates of the election of other bodies of the AICC have not been announced yet and it will be formalised at a plenary session.

In the CWC meeting, Congress passed three resolutions, one on the political situation, and two others on inflation and a "diabolical attack" on India's farmers, Venugopal said at a press conference with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala by his side at the AICC headquarters here.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, three Congress chief ministers, among others, attended the meeting, the first such physical meet of the CWC since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 17:54 [IST]