Congress' nature to blame others for their failure: Prahlad Joshi on Karnataka crisis

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 09: Taking a strong exception to Congress blaming the BJP for political crisis in Karnataka, Union minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday said it is the nature of the grand old party to point fingers at others for 'their failure'.

The Congress-JDS coalition government plunged into a deep crisis after a series of resignations. First, on Saturday, 13 MLAs - 8 from Congress and 3 from JDS- rendered resignation and left for Mumbai. Then on Monday, independent MLA H Nagesh resigned and even extended support to the BJP. Today, Roshan Baig also resigned.

Amid these developements, many Congress and JDS leaders accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government in Karnataka. DK Shivakumar even alleged that BS Yedyurappa's PA was accompanying the rebelk MLAs in Mumbai.

Reacting the this, Union Minister Joshi said, "It has become their (Congress) nature to allege anybody for their failure. Their MLAs have submitted their resignations to the Governor. We are monitoring the situation and will decide accordingly."

After BJP Parliamentary Party meet in the national capital, Joshi also explained the BJP-led government's plan to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Joshi told the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BJP MPs to embark on 'padayatra' (foot march) in their constituencies between October 2 and October 31.

"In his address, the Prime Minister mentioned a very important program regarding 'Gandhi 150', the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Between 2 October- 31 October, a 150 km long pad yatra will be undertaken in each Lok Sabha constituency," he said.

"Rajya Sabha MPs will be allotted a constituency. 15-20 teams will be formed in each constituency. They will undertake 15 km pad yatra daily. MPs will organise programs on Gandhi ji, freedom struggle, tree plantation. There will be a party level committee to implement it," he added.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi also asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak.

Joshi said a parliamentarian will cover 150 km in his/her constituency. According to some MPs present in the meeting, Modi said these yatras will be "apolitical" with special focus on villages to make them self-reliant. It will also aim at promoting plantation drive and zero budget farming in villages, they said.