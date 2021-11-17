Congress minister slams Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Gandhi; calls her 'dancer girl'

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 17: Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday called actress Kangana Ranaut a "nachanewali" (dancer girl) and her comments do not deserve any attention.

"If some dancer girl (nachanewali') levels allegations against Mahatma Gandhi, I do not consider it worthy of response," the Congress leader told reporters after the Bollywood actress made derogatory comments about the Father of the Nation. .

"Nine out of ten people badmouth her. There is no need to talk more about her," Wadettiwar further said, adding that if someone spits at Sun, it falls back on the person's own face.

Ranaut, who triggered controversy last week by making "bheek" remarks in connection with the Indian Independence, on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi while mocking his mantra of ahimsa by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" and not freedom.

On Tuesday, Kangana posted an old newspaper article on her Instagram account and wrote, "Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can't be both, choose and decide." The newspaper had an old article from the 1940s with the headline, "Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji."

Her gesture has been condemned by the BJP too. BJP Delhi spokesperson Nighat Abbass said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inspired by Gandhi's teachings. She said, "Mahatama Gandhi has been given the Father of Nation status by the people of country. Whose ideals have kept the Bharatiyata alive in the country, Whose thinking has inspired our Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi also,"

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 23:45 [IST]