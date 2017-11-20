Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, former information and broadcasting minister, passed away at the age of 72 on Monday. He was in coma since 2008 after a stroke and paralytic attack, leaving him unable to speak or recognise anyone.

Though he underwent stem cell therapy, he could not recover.

Dasmunsi, a five-time parliamentarian, represented the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. He started his political career as the state President of Indian Youth Congress in West Bengal from 1970 to 1971.

He got elected for the second time in 1984 and was inducted into Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet. He was sworn in as Union Minister of State, Commerce.

Within his home state, West Bengal, Dasmunsi was known for his strong anti-Left credentials.

Also, Dasmunsi was President of the All India Football Federation.

Dasmunsi was born on 13 November 1945 in Chirirbander in erstwhile Bengal Presidency. He was educated at Raiganj College, Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal and Calcutta University. He completed his M.A. and LL.B. He was a consultant, advocate, sportsperson, and political and social worker.

He is survived by his wife Deepa Dasmunsi and son Priyadeep Dasmuni. Deepa Dasmunsi contested from Raiganj constituency fell vacant after her husband suffered a stroke. She was the Union Minister of State for Urban Development until May 2014.

OneIndia News