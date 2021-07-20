PM unable to introduce new ministers, slams at Oppn, says some people pained to see woman, adivasis

Congress is still not out of coma: PM Modi slams Opposition party to counter 'lies' on COVID-19 situation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Opposition party leaders and told the members of Parliament of the BJP to counter the lies being spread by the opposition about COVID-19 situation in the country. He was speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that a deliberate attempt is being made to create a negative atmosphere. Targeting the opposition Congress, PM Modi said, "It has not been able to come out of the coma (that) we have come this far. Congress' behaviour is unfortunate, they are not able to digest the fact that we have reached this far and that there is no shortage of vaccine. Even in Delhi, 20% of the frontline workers have not been vaccinated."

It can be seen that the Congress and other opposition parties have been attacking the government, accusing it of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also asked the MPs to be prepared "with more boots on the ground" for the third wave of the pandemic, which according to experts will strike in August-September.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will address floor leaders of political parties on Covid-19 today in the presence of PM Modi, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Bhushan is also expected to show presentations on the pandemic and how it was managed, the people cited above added.

The meeting is scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday.