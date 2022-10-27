'They want Congress-mukt Bharat': Kharge in his first address as Cong chief

Congress invited Killers of Sikhs Jagdish Tytler to Kharge's event: BJP

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 27: The BJP has accused the Congress of inviting the "killers of Sikhs" as a special guest to Mallikarjun Kharge's oath-taking ceremony at the AICC headquarters on Wednesday.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Jagdish Tytler accused the Congress of inviting Jagdish Tytler to the event. "Congress invited Killers of Sikhs Jagdish Tytler as Special guest in oath ceremony of Mallikarjun Khadge. Congress and Sonia Gandhi love for Killers of Sikhs proved once again, [sic]" he tweeted. He also posted a photo of Kharge sitting next to Sonia Gandhi, Meira Kumar and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress invited Killers of Sikhs Jagdish Tytler as Special guest in oath ceremony of Mallikarjun Khadge. Congress and Sonia Gandhi love for Killers of Sikhs proved once again pic.twitter.com/iRhhgeNrV7 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 26, 2022

Jagdish Tytler, who had held several government positions, the last being as Minister of State for Overseas Indian Affairs, is accused of leading mobs to kill Sikhs in the 1984 riots.

The Nanavati Commission had noted that he "very probably" had a hand in organising attacks on the Sikh community in Delhi after Sikh bodyguards assassinated the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He has not been charged with any crimes related to those riots.

However, the CBI, during the UPA government, had given a clean chit to Tytler, but a Sessions Court rejected the closure report while ordering an investigation into his role.

Despite constant pressure from the BJP, the Congress has continued to accommodated him on public platforms.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also criticised the Congress over inviting Tytler to the event. "The Gandhi family has again proved that they will continue to give security and respect to the likes of Tytler and Kamal Nath by calling the Sikh killer Tytler as the chief guest at Kharge Ji's oath ceremony. With the help of these murderers, the Gandhi family carried out the 1984 Sikh massacre and is giving its reward to these people till date," he said on Twitter.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 10:53 [IST]