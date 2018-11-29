Congress getting ready to woo middle class for 2019 polls with its alternative agenda

New Delhi, Nov 29: To reach out to the middle-class voters for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress may take help of people like former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar.

In such attempt, people like Rajan and many other such faces are being brought in to the Congress platform. The Congress has already taken and may take further help of Yashwant Singh and people like Prashant Bhushan.

The Congress leadership has entrusted All India Professional Congress (AIPC) with the responsibility to propagate the party's alternative agenda and make it a public discourse. AIPC recently invited a retired judge of Supreme Court Justice Chelameswar for an open debate on the issue. The AIPC is also organizing a national seminar on in Delhi on November 30. In this programme, many doctors, engineers, managers, legal and financial experts and professional will participate.

Also read: Govt is destroying the CBI under the garb of protecting it, Kharge tells SC

The seriousness of the Congress for this alternative agenda could be fathomed from the fact that in this debate P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Randip Surjewala and Salman Khurshid will participate. The programme will be coordinated by AIPC chief Shashi Tharoor.

The responsibility to connect with middle-class people has been given to Salman Soz who is its national convenor and Amita Singh is its executive convenor of the northern region. They are saying that with the alternative agenda, the Congress will not only give an alternative agenda but also give a future roadmap to the country. So for one such dialogue, Raghuram Rajan may be invited. The Congress will organise programme with IT professional in Bangaluru, with doctors in Chennai. Some outline has also been prepared to organise such programmes in Lucknow and Jamshedpur.

Also read: Jaitley counters Congress' charge on GDP, says new series are globally more comparable

Former BJP leader and Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan have already participated in AIPC programme in Mumbai. Salman Soz said that not only these leaders but many other such people will be invited for dialogue who might not agree with the ideology of the Congress but they don't feel the present government and its governance model correct.

The Congress feels that from Supreme Court to Election Commission to CAG to RBI, the NDA government led by the BJP is conspiring to redefine everything.