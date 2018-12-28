  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress foundation day: Grand events planned for today; Rahul, Manmohan cut cake

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 28: Grand celebrations are being held at the Congress headquarters in the national capital on the occation of 134th Foundation Day of the country's oldest political party.

    Several senior Congress leaders have gathered at the party headquarters to celebrate the occation. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh also cut a cake on the occation.

    Congress foundation day: Grand events planned for today; Rahul, Manmohan cut cake
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh cut a cake (Image credit – ANI/Twitter)

    With the grand old party trying to regain power in the Centre, several events are lined up at each Pradesh Congress Committee, and senior leaders are expected to attend the events. Party president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the leaders and most likely to appeal them to unite all their energy to work extensively for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2019.

    Congress history:

    The Indian National Congress was the sole representative of the people of the country during the pre-independence struggle and became the largest vehicle of the Indian National Movement.

    The Indian National Congress (INC) was founded in 1885. Headed by British civil servant Allan Octavian Hume, members of the Theosophical Society - Dadabhai Naoroji, Surendranath Banerjee, MG Ranade, Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee, Dinshaw Wacha, Monomohun Ghose and William Wedderburn established the Indian National Congress. Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee was the first president of the Congress.

    Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru, who was a front-runner in India's struggle for independence, became the first Prime Minister of independent India and held the position for 17 years.

    Following his footsteps, even his daughter, Indira Gandhi too became the premier of the nation, who was succeeded by Rajiv Gandhi. But after their death, the Congress could not stand that tall and stated losing the popularity. Citing the fall of the party, Rajiv's wife Sonia Gandhi took charge of the party and Congress came in the centre for 10-long-years (2004-2014), succeeded by Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Modi. Now, with the Lok Sabha Elections just months away, party current president - Rahul Gandhi - has taken charge and is working to ensure the success of the party.

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi manmohan singh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue