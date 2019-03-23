Congress fields Tripura princess from East Tripura constituency

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Agartala, Mar 23: Tripura princess Pragya Deb Burman has been named in the third list of candidates announced by the Congress. Burman would contest the elections the East Tripura constituency.

Maharajkumari Pragya Deb Burman is a social worker and is new to politics. Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats, Tripura East and Tripura West. The West Tripura seat would poll on April 11, while Tripura East would go to polls on April 18.

Congress looks for Dalit face to win Hajipur seat

The Congress has named Subal Bhowmik from the Tripura West Constituency. He returned to the Congress after five years. A member of the party since 1970, the 57 year old leader had quit the Congress and formed his own party. He had joined the BJP in 2014 and was named as the Vice President of the state committee.