Former PM Manmohan Singh to remain absent in Rajya Sabha for entire winter session on health grounds

In Parliament today: Bill to amend CVC and Delhi Police Special Act to be tabled today

12 suspended MPs not ready to apologise, what do we talk to opposition, Goyal in RS

Congress, DMK, Left move joint suspension notice in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Tripura civic polls

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 3: Congress, DMK, RJD, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, and AAP on Friday jointly gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha while demanding a discussion on the "alleged rigging of Municipal elections in Tripura".

It was moved under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha procedures. The TMC and Left parties had alleged the BJP of carrying out widespread rigging and other malpractices during the civic body elections held last month.

The results of municipal elections in Tripura were announced on Sunday and BJP retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls. In the bitterly-fought elections, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each.

Meanwhile, Congress and other opposition parties have continued to protest against the Centre over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and demanded the revocation of their suspension. And the BJP members to held dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23.

Meanwhile, The government on Friday will table the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 12:09 [IST]