Congress conspired against Swami Aseemanand to keep Muslims happy says family

The Congress government conspired against Swami Aseemanand to keep the Muslim community happy, his family members have alleged. The reaction came in the aftermath of an NIA court acquitting all five accused in the Mecca Masjid case.

A powerful blast, triggered by remote control, had ripped through the over four centuries-old mosque here during an assembly of devotees on May 18, 2007 when they had gathered for Friday prayers, killing nine people and wounding 58. "The Congress government conspired against my brother to keep the Muslim community happy. It was a ploy just to get minority votes and my brother was falsely arrested," Aseemanand's brother Susanta Sarkar told News18.

He also said that former Home Minister P Chidambaram and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi should explain why Aseemanand was arrested.He also claimed that in the tribal belt, people consider him a god. Stating that the truth always prevail, Assemanand's mother Pramila demanded a stern action against those who framed him. Welcoming the NIA court verdict, the VHP termed it as a "slap on the face" of the previous "anti-Hindu" UPA government.

