Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan: RJD

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Nov 15: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday slammed the Congress after the latter's poor performance in the just-concluded Bihar Assembly elections.

"They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for three days, Priyanka (Gandhi) didn't come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Tiwari alleged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were taking part in a picnic when elections were in full swing in Bihar.

"Elections were in full swing here and Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic at Priyanka ji's house in Shimla. Is the party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that the manner in which Congress party is being run, it is benefitting BJP," he said.

"In other states too, the Congress lays more emphasis on contesting on the maximum possible number of seats but they fail at winning the maximum possible number of seats. The Congress should think about this," he said.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, 12 less than the magic figure of 122 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The NDA won 125 seats.