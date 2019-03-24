Congress appoints observers for LS polls

New Delhi, Mar 24: The Delhi unit of the Congress has appointed observers for all 25 assembly constituencies falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee working president Rajesh Lilothia said the observers will go to booths and have dialogue with the voters and tell them about the programmes and policies of the Congress party.

In a meeting held with the 25 observers, Lilothia said that in the 94 wards of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, protests will be staged to highlight the failures and non-performance of the elected representatives of both the BJP and the AAP.