Amid Cong Neta's 'latke-jhatke' Jibe, a look at sexist remarks made against female politicians

This is not the first time a politician has made such sexist remarks, earlier also many politicians have made remarks which led to nationwide uproar.

New Delhi, Dec 21: The controversy over alleged sexist remarks of Congress leader Ajay Rai refuses to die down as he remains unapologetic for his comments on Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Congress leader Ajay Rai had said that Irani only comes to her constituency Amethi to show 'latkas and jhatkas' (an unflattering reference to dance moves).

Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam created controversy by questioning the credentials of Smriti Irani to analyse poll results given her background as a TV actress. He told Irani, "Aap toh TV pe thumke lagati thi, aaj chunavi vishleshak ban gayi." (It's only four days of your entry into politics, till some time ago you were dancing on the TV screens and now you have become a psephologist and a political analyst.)

Nirupam had reportedly used defamatory and indecent language against Irani during a TV debate when the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results were pouring in.

Sharad Yadav had earlier also created controversy by saying while opposing the Women's Bill in the Lok Sabha, that the Bill would only benefit the well-off in the cities, describing well-off women as, "par kati auratein".

Congress leader Digvijay Singh got into trouble over certain remarks that he made against his party colleague and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Meenakshi Natarajan. Digvijaya while praising the young leaders's popularity and ability to connect with the masses called her a "100 tunch maal."

He had said, "Our party MP, Meenakshi Natrajan, is a Gandhian, simple and an honest leader. She keeps going from place to place in her constituency. I am a seasoned smith of politics. Meenakshi sau tunch maal hai."

Translated from Bhojpuri, the remark roughly means '100 percent sexy woman'.

President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit stoked a major controversy by describing women participating in Delhi protests against gangrape of a student as 'highly dented and painted', triggering angry backlash.

"Those who are coming in the name of students in the rallies, sundori, sundori mahila (beautiful women), highly dented and painted," Abhijit Mukherjee, an MP from Jangipur seat which the President had vacated before his election, told a vernacular news channel.

Popular actress under whi faced sexist slur

Jayalalithaa: Words like "temptress," "vixen playing tricks," and "woman with loose morals" were often used to describe the late J. Jayalalithaa, mostly because of her strong bond with MG Ramachandran, the founder of the AIADMK.

Hema Malini: Despite her huge star power, BJP's Hema Malini has been chastised for not doing enough for her constituency, with many accusing her of only visiting Mathura around elections.

Jaya Prada: During election season, sexist slurs were hurled at Jaya Prada, an influential actress in the south. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had commented on her relationship with the RSS, claiming she wore "khaki underwear" when she joined the BJP in 2019 and ran for Lok Sabha from Rampur.

Khusbu Sundar: BJP politician and actress Khusbu Sundar hit out DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq for making rude and disrespectful remarks towards Tamil Nadu BJP unit women activists.

In a video widely circulated on social media, called Kushboo as "item" and stating the BJP relied on "actresses" to make advances into Tamil Nadu.

Mimi Chakraborty: Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, were targeted for wearing western clothes for their maiden visit to Parliament, which sparked outrage on social media.