    Cong-led opposition to move censure motion against Pragya Thakur

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 28: The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are set to move a censure motion in the Lok Sabha against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi''s assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said on Thursday.

    The Congress is spearheading the motion that seeks to censure her for her "unwarranted remarks" on Godse and against the party, the sources said.

    File photo

    Congress MPs and Lok Sabha MPs of other UPA constituents including the DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML and some other parties are being procured to move the motion before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they said.

    Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot: Rahul Gandhi

    Earlier, BJP working president J P Nadda announced disciplinary action against Thakur and condemned the controversial Hindutva leader's remarks in a bid to defuse the political crisis triggered by her remarks on Wednesday.

    "The statement given by MP Pragya Thakur is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement and we do not support this ideology. We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session," he told reporters.

    Godse remark: Pragya Thakur axed from Parliament’s defence panel

    Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
