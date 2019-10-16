  • search
Trending Ayodhya Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Concentrate less on politics more on our children': Sibal to PM on hunger index ranking

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India ranking 102 in the Global Hunger Index, saying the PM should concentrate less on politics and more on the children in the country.

    India has slipped to 102 position in the Global Hunger Index 2019 of 117 countries, slipping from its 2018 position of 95 and behind its neighbours Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    Kapil Sibal
    Kapil Sibal

    "Modi ji: Concentrate less on politics more on our children. They are our future. India slips on Global Hunger Index (GHI). 2010: 95th rank. 2019: 102nd rank," Sibal tweeted.

    "93% of children (6 to 23) months don't get minimum acceptable diet," he said.

    Show '56 inch' chest, tell Xi to vacate PoK land: Sibal hits out at Modi ahead of summit

    Seventeen countries, including Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI scores of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on October 16.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi kapil sibal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue