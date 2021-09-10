YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Compulsory leave for Punjab govt employees if even one Covid vaccine dose not taken

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 10: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Friday that state government employees failing to take even the first dose of Covid vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.

    Compulsory leave for Punjab govt employees if even one Covid vaccine dose not taken

    This strong measure, an official statement said, was announced by Singh to protect the people of the state from the disease, and to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who are not.

    One Covid vaccine dose 96.6 per cent effective in preventing mortality, 97 per cent after 2nd dose: ICMROne Covid vaccine dose 96.6 per cent effective in preventing mortality, 97 per cent after 2nd dose: ICMR

    Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Friday that state government employees failing to take even the first dose of Covid vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.

    This strong measure, an official statement said, was announced by Singh to protect the people of the state from the disease, and to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who are not.

    At the high-level virtual Covid review meeting held on Friday, the chief minister said vaccine effectiveness is evident from the data being analysed.

    Special efforts were taken to reach out to government employees, and those who continue to avoid getting vaccinated will now be asked to go on leave till they get the first dose, he said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine punjab

    Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X