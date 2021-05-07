Kerala lockdown to be imposed from May 8 to 16 amid rise in Covid cases: Details here

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

Complete lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 till 24; All hotels, pubs and bars to stay shut

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 07: With Karnataka registering a record number of Covid cases despite a 14-day corona curfew in place, the state government on Friday announced another complete lockdown in the state after May 10 (i.e Monday) till May 24th. The lockdown has been imposed for 14 days.

''As COVID19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from 10th May 6 am to 24th May 6 am. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops & vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am,'' Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said.

''Not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am in the lockdown, I have suggested police officers to take stringent action. We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases,'' Karnataka CM further said.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the 'close down' had not been as effective as anticipated.

According to Experts, the curfew in the state could not yield much result as vehicle movement in the state during this time remained unchecked and there was a continuous movement of people from Bengaluru to the hinterlands due to the curfew.

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM | 'I fear this is just the beginning' | Oneindia News

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

Earlier, Yediyurappa had said the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly. It has become inevitable to take stricter action and might impose lockdown.

The possibility of an extension comes even as several other states have announced lockdown and other restrictions to contain the surge of Covid- 19. States like Maharashtra had peaked earlier and are now witnessing a downward spiral. They had gone into a strict lockdown much ahead of others and may lift it soon.