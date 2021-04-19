Delhi weekend curfew: How to apply for e-pass online if you fall in exempt categories

Life comes to a standstill as weekend curfew kicks in at Delhi

Complete curfew in Delhi from night till next Monday morning

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: A complete curfew will be imposed in Delhi starting tonight. The curfew will be in force till next Monday morning.

The decision was taken amidst the steep rise in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday Delhi recorded 25,462 cases with a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent. The means that every third sample being tested in the capital is turning out to be positive.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that less than 100 ICU beds are available in the hospitals in the city.

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi's quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," Kejriwal said in a tweet.