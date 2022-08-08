'Compassion' says, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is central in Guru Nanak’s teachings

New Delhi, Aug 08: Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in his empathic message on the unveiling of the book, "The Guru: Guru Nanak's Saakhis" said, "Compassion is the central theme of Guru Nanak Dev's teachings. His world view is rational, liberal and humane". "He was a firm advocate of equality and was of the view that: "he who regards all as equals is truly religious", said Kailash Satyarthi. The new book is authored by retired civil servant, Rajni Sekhri Sibal.

Kailash Satyarthi could not join on the unveiling of the book owing to the rising Covid cases in New Delhi. But in his sagacious message he underlines the deep spiritual and wonderful thoughts of Guru Nanak Dev expressed in the book.

Kailash Satyarthi further said in his message, short stories about Guru Nanak Dev provide an insight into the life and teachings of a wise, rational and compassionate spiritual leader who walked this earth five centuries ago. The truth in Nobel Laureate's profound message on Guru Nanak is relevant in the present day world as Kailash Satyarthi believes Guru Nanak's teachings were radical and extremely relevant in the stratified society of his times. Kailash Satyarthi describes the present day as, "a world that is at war with itself".

According to Kailash Satyarthi, the stories expressing Guru Nanak Dev's teachings are fascinating and inspirational and stores a wealth of knowledge that is conveyed to the reader in a subtle and appealing manner.

The Nobel Laureate finds the anecdotes to be deeply engaging and poetic in parts capturing the essence of the time during Guru Nanak Dev.

According to the author, the stories that she heard in her childhood from her grandmother were inspiring and compelled her to write them in simplified language to widen the outreach of the spiritual wisdom and teachings of Guru Nanak. "I have been a huge admirer of his (Guru Nanak Dev) wisdom and teachings and always tried to walk on his path", said the author.

The book was unveiled on August 6 at India International Centre in the presence of Justice SS Saron, ex-Punjab and Haryana high court and chairman Gurudwara election commission, Gurjit Singh, former ambassador to Germany, Manjeev Puri, former ambassador to European Union.

The book has been published by the newly set up Mumbai-based Story Mirror.