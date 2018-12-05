Home News India Communally sensitive western Uttar Pradesh again surcharged with religious tensions

Communally sensitive western Uttar Pradesh again surcharged with religious tensions

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 5: Communally sensitive districts of the western Uttar Pradesh are once again tense and communally surcharged with a police official and a young boy being killed in the clash between villagers and the police. Investigation into the incidence of Bulandshar district of Uttar Pradesh indicates a bigger conspiracy of communal clash in the region.

The investigation into the matter has been started by ADG intelligence S B Shiradkar and nodel officer of the Meerut range IG Rajkumar. But prima facie it is being suggested that the intention was to spread communal violence in the western Uttar Pradesh. The incidence of protest over the recovery of dead cows has been a regular feature but the administration seems to have completely failed to manage it.

Also Read | Yogi holds meeting on Bulandshahr violence, mum on cop's death

Intelligence sleuths and SIT is investigating into the matter for the gathering of such crowd and turning violent. Facts that have come before the officials that when crowd realised that people returning from a Muslim Itzema are not coming to this side they had rushed towards the village. Slogans were shouted that cow slaughter will not be allowed. The slain inspector tried convince people but when they did not stop, the violence started. The VHP has been accusing that illegal abattoirs have been continuing in the region despite the administration being informed about it.

SIT and intelligence sleuths are investigating the matter but the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is questioning that earlier also around 21 dead cows were recovered from Bulandshahar district. The issue of illegal abattoir are being raised by the VHP by saying that corpses of 250 cows were recovered in the past six months but administration did not pay any heed to it. Thy also accused the owners of these abattoirs working in connivance with the administration.

Also Read | BJP MLA gives different spins to killing of Inspector at Bulandshahr

People of the area say that the 21-year-old youth Sumit killed in the incidence does not have any political leaning but he was killed for being present at the wrong place at the wrong time. But despite the police official being killed, the administration does not have the answer to the question that the police that had managed the crowd of lakhs failed to manage a crowd of even thousands. Why such a situation arise that police had to resort to the firing. The investigating team is looking into many aspects of the entire incidence but violence has claimed two innocent lives in this matter.