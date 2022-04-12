YouTube
    Communal clashes reported in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar again

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Communal clashes have broken out again in Gujarat and this comes a day after a similar incident was reported in the Himmatnagar area in Gujarat on Sunday.

    A large deployment of security has been stationed in the area following the incident on Sunday.

    Communal clashes reported in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar again

    However despite this clashes broke out on Monday night as well.

    During the clashes petrol bombs were used and the police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Over 1,000 police personnel were present at the spot. The situation remained tense, but was brought under control.

    Gujarat Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi will visit the region on Tuesday and a probe has been initiated and the same is underway. Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela said that they had received information that stone-pelting happened during Iftar. We reached the spot and controlled the situation using tear gas. Rounded-off 10 anti-social elements and lodged FIR. Probe on, he also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 14:32 [IST]
    X