Communal clashes reported during Ram Navami celebrations

New Delhi, Apr 11: Several parts of Madhya Pradesh were placed under curfew after violence erupted during a Ram Navami procession. The police have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any flare up.

Clashes broke out when stones were thrown at the procession that started from the Tale Chowk area.

The police had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Three persons were injured while several shops and vehicles were torched during a clash between two communities in Khambhat town in Anand district today, police said.

The prima facie trigger behind the confrontation was a minor accident in citys Pith Bajar area.

"People from the two communities gathered against each other following a minor accident in Pith Bajar area in morning. They first hurled stones at each other before going on the rampage," Khambhat police inspector PD Parmar said.

Tension escalated soon after the people from both the communities started gathering in the main market area in the afternoon.

"We learnt that at least three persons were injured in the clash. Several shops and vehicles were also set ablaze by the mob. We have deployed a large number of force to control the situation. As of now, there are no reports of any serious injury or fatality," the officer said.

Meanwhile, a large number of police force has been rushed to the spot.

Anand Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh said the situation was under control.

"There was some violence during the day in Khambhat. But, we took swift action and controlled the situation," Singh told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 8:50 [IST]