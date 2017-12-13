Commit suicide get Rs 1 crore: Are you setting a trend HC asks Delhi govt

Are you setting a trend to commit suicide, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi government. The decision of the Delhi government was frowned upon by the court after it had decided to compensate the family of an ex-Armyman who committed suicide during the OROP agitation.

You are setting a trend-commit suicide and get Rs one crore compensation, the court observed.

The court's remark came over the decision conferring the status of martyr on the ex-Armyman, who allegedly killed himself by consuming poison over the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) issue in November last year, and giving Rs one crore financial aid and a job to his family.

"Imagine you are setting a trend, commit suicide and get Rs one crore compensation. And, when you are giving Rs one crore compensation to his family, where is the question of compensatory employment," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said. The court made the observation while rejecting two public interest litigations against the Delhi government's decision to accord martyr status to Ram Kishan Grewal.

It said the petitions were premature and not maintainable at this stage as the LG was yet to take decision on it. The court also dismissed another PIL which opposed the city government's decision to declare as martyr Rajasthan based politician-cum-farmer Gajendra Singh Kalyanwat, who had allegedly hanged himself during an anti-land bill rally by the AAP at Jantar Mantar on April 22, 2015. The court said the petition was devoid of merit and the petitioner was unable to place the legal explanation of the term "martyr".

OneIndia News