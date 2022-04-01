LPG price hike: Cooking Gas gets costlier by Rs 50 per cylinder from today; first increase since October 2021

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 250; here's how much it costs from Apr 1

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 1: The rate of commercial LPG has been hiked again. The price has been increased by Rs 250 from Friday which is the second hike in a month.

The cost of the 19 kg commercial cooking gas now stands at Rs 2,253. On March 1, the rate was increased by Rs 105.

However, there has been no increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders today. Last week, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is costing Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday after it was hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Thursday. Prior to the second pause in 11 days, auto fuel rates had gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre.

Oil companies have increased the prices of petrol by Rs 6.40 in the last 10 days, while the prices of diesel have also increased by almost the same amount.

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:10 [IST]