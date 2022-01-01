Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced by Rs 102.50: Check New Rate

Price hike of the cylinder should be withdrawn: Seeman

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 1: In a relief to consumers, the National Oil Marketing companies have reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 102.50 from January 1. However, the rates of the domestic cylinders have remained unchanged.

After the reduction, the new price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 1998.50, sources have informed news agency ANI. The latest development gives relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls, the major user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

In December, the rates of the LPG cylinder were increased by Rs 100, taking the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder to Rs 2,201 in Delhi. In November, prices of 19 kg Commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 266, taking the prices to Rs 2,000.50.

The prices of 19 kg cylinders were increased by Rs 43 on 1 October while Rs 2.50 was decreased on October 6 in 19 kg commercial cylinder. On September 1, prices of 19 kg cylinder were increased by Rs 75.

The rates of the LPG cylinder both commercial and domestic cylinders are revised on monthly basis for all the states and union territories in India by the oil marketing companies.

The National Oil Marketing companies have not slashed the prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 12:30 [IST]