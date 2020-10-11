YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to release commemorative coin on Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Union government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on Monday as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia''s birth centenary celebrations.

    She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of Rs 100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

    Coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues.

    She was born on October 12, 1919. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are senior BJP leaders.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 23:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X