Comedian Parag Kansara passes away

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 06: Just weeks after Raju Srivastava's death, Bollywood has lost yet another comedian in Parag Kansara who died on Wednesday evening after suffering a heart attack.

He was aged 51 and best known for his work in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'.

Sunil Pal confirmed the news of his death on his social media. "Namaskar friends! Another bad news, one that has wrenched our hearts, came from the industry of comedy. Our sixth companion from Laughter Challenge, Parag Kansara is dead. He used to do his comedy pieces by the name Ulta Soch. He used to think of things in a different way and made us laugh. He is dead. What is happening to the world of comedy? Who cast an evil eye on the world of comedy? Why are such things happening with people who make us laugh, people who make efforts to make us laugh; and their families? I have no clue," The Hindustan Times quoted him as saying in a social media video.

He then claimed that Parag was like his younger brother and worked with him in the movies like 'Bombay to Goa' and 'Bhawnao ko Samjho'.

"We did hundreds of TV shows and thousands live shows together. He was a great artist - Gujarati was his mother tongue and he lived in Vadodara. He was a part time magician, did odd jobs and often took all responsibilities of kids for functions. He had worked in circus as well. Please pray for his soul and his family. It is tough to believe he is no more. Pray to God to save comedians, not just those who are professional comedians but everyone who makes others laugh," he added.

On September 21, noted comedian Raju Srivastava passed away after more than 40 days in hospital. He was 58.