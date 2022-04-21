Come witness this year's most awaited musical extravaganza at IIFA Rocks 2022

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Apr 21: IIFA Rocks featuring the biggest names in music would be staged at the Etihad Arena on 20th May, the opening night of the IIFA Weekend Abu Dhabi, marking the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks is all set to unite the world to showcase cinematic excellence, bringing its global brand presence to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022. The most coveted and highly anticipated celebration that honors the very best of Indian Cinema with the highest level of achievement seen through the glamorous IIFA statuette.

Star Studded Event

IIFA Rocks has always been a star-studded affair with a mélange of glitz, glamour and star power. It is a celebrated global event that has been growing each year. The highly anticipated IIFA ROCKS will be hosted by Bollywood's biggest Producer - Director Karan Johar and multi-talented actress Parineeti Chopra at the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

This year at IIFA Rocks the headline acts bring to you the very best of Indian musical entertainment. Debuting at IIFA Rocks this year is none other than composer - singer - performer Devi Sri Prasad - the musical maestro behind the music of Pushpa: The Rise, along with the film being the biggest hit of recent times the film's music has turned out to be a pan-India superhit! Followed by performances comprising music whiz Tanishk Bagchi. Neha Kakkar -

One of the most successful singing superstars and Dhvani Bhanushali - The country's brightest Pop Star! Would take center stage at IIFA Rocks this year. Joining the extravagant line up of performances are Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh who are all set to perform on their yet to be released song "DESIGNER" at IIFA ROCKS!

Karan Johar Says:

The host of IIFA ROCKS - Karan Johar said, "I am thrilled to be hosting this year's IIFA Rocks. IIFA is beyond just an event, it's a brand and a platform where talent is bestowed on from music, arts and culture along with fashion shows that make it an extravagant weekend."

Joining Karan Johar as his co-host this year is the multitalented Parineeti Chopra. She said, "I am super excited to be co-hosting IIFA Rocks this year. It is an honor to be a part of the hosting team along with Karan Johar. IIFA has always been associated with bringing global fans closer to Bollywood and closer to all of us. So being a part of IIFA has always been special but this time it's even more special because it's happening at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and I am super excited to be there and meet everyone."

Buy Ticket Online

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now buy tickets to the biggest musical extravaganza for IIFA Rocks at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/ . The price range begins from 55 AED. People can now get an opportunity to buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema on https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office (TBC) or you can head to www.yasisland.ae where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island as a travel package. The price denominations range from AED prices 110, 220, 330, 440, 550, 1000 and 1350. (Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).

The grandiose global IIFA AWARDS will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The event will take place at the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Laser Book News, the fastest - growing news and opinions platform would be presenting the star-studded IIFA Weekend, the highlights of which are Laser Book News IIFA ROCKS co-presented by

NEXA and the NEXA IIFA Awards co-presented by Laser Book News.

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited stand committed to IIFA continuing their partnership for the sixth consecutive edition as the Title Sponsor of the IIFA Awards. As the world looks forward to this year's celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. With its growing popularity across the world, IIFA today is recognized not just as a globally broadcast and streamed event but an institution in its own right, and a platform that is recognized as the most engaging celebration of Indian cinema.

Joining as the official travel partner is Ease My Trip - Book your flight tickets to Abu Dhabi on easemytrip.com and stand a chance to win free IIFA awards passes, one of India's leading online travel aggregators along with cause partner for gender equality - Woosh washing expert and associate sponsor Krisumi Corporation.

Commenting on the event, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.com said, "We are thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest events to celebrate the best of the Indian film industry on the world stage. As the official travel partner, we endeavor to offer an unmatched experience to each and every one who is going to be a part of this once in a lifetime event."

Yas Island is one of the world's fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

Fans and media are welcome to keep abreast of the latest news and details on IIFA and Hindi cinema by logging on to www.iifa.com or checking out the social media handles: