Come join us: Kejriwal to Parrikar after BJP denies ticket

New Delhi, Jan 20: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal has said that Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar is welcome to join the party. The statement came after the BJP denied Parrikar a ticket in the Goa assembly elections.

"Goans feel very sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikarji. Utpalji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket,"Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Parrikar is firm on contesting from Panaji even though the BJP is trying to dissuade him. He told reporters that he will clear his stand soon.

Will clear my stand: Parrikar’s son after being left out of Goa BJP list

Manohar Parrikar the party's top leader in Goa passed away while in office in 2019. He had held the Panaji constituency for 25 years. In the by-election following Parrikar's death, Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate won as a Congress candidate. He however switched to the BJP later.

Utpal Parrikar is an engineering student and has been pursuing the Panaji seat for several months. He has met the people and even visited Temples. He had also declared that he is ready to contest the elections.

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had said that no should expect a seat just because they are family.

Manohar Parrikar did a lot of work to establish the BJP in Goa. However no one gets a ticket in the BJP just because they are Parrikar or some other leader's son. If they have worked for it, they are considered, Fadnavis also said.

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 15:03 [IST]