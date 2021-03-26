Come celebrate talent with us: An opportunity for Lucknowites to be the face of Josh Studios

'Certainly looking at' banning Chinese social media apps: US Secy of State

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

This is your chance to be the face of Josh studios. To celebrate talent in Lucknow, Josh, India's fastest growing and most-engaged short video app had last week announced the launch of its first original IP 'World Famous', a mega-talent hunt to recognise and celebrate India's diverse, young talent.

Envisioned as a multi-city search for the country's most unique creators, World Famous kicked off in Lucknow on March 16. So, whatever your talent may be, come and celebrate it with us.

There is just a week left for the grand finale and #joshworldfamous has already received 16.8 thousand video entries in the first week.

The grand finale to be held on March 31 2021, would feature Lucknow's performers and entertainers apart from ramp walks and stunt performances.

Josh contest page:

The on-ground campaign took a digital avatar on the Josh app where participants, whether a chef, dancer, poet, singer, photographer or artist, were welcomed to create a video showcasing their talent and upload that video on the Josh app using the hashtag #joshworldfamous.

The campaign concludes on March 31, 2021 in a Grand Finale in Lucknow in the presence of Bollywood celebrities Sunny Leone and Santosh Shukla, and reality TV creator duo Raghu Ram-Rajiv to mentor selected participants and groom them into stars on Josh.

On March 28, at Saharganj Mall, Hazratganj, which is known for its entertainment-rich spacious evenings, Lucknowites can connect with fun flash mob and also take a closer look at the emerging young talent of the city.

For young stars dreaming of becoming India's unique creator, this campaign is for you. To take part, you will need to create a video showcasing your talent and upload it on the Josh App with the hashtag #joshworldfamous on or before March 30 2021.