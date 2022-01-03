Cold wave sweeps through Rajasthan, rainfall likely tomorrow

Will never topple govt, says Amit Shah; dares Cong to call early polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 03: Cold wave conditions continued to grip parts of Rajasthan on Monday with the meteorological department forecasting showers in the next 24 hours. Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place in the state with a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature was registered at 3.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Karauli, and 4.6 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, they said.

According to the Met department, rainfall is likely to lash Bikaner, Jodhpur and Ajmer districts on Tuesday and several other parts of the state on Wednesday due to a western disturbance.

The IMD also said the minimum temperatures in several states in central and northwestern parts of the country are set to fall by at least 2 degrees.

"Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next 24 hours and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next 24 hours and fall by 3-5°C thereafter," the IMD said in its daily forecast.

During a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. Previously, on December 20 and 21, Delhi witnessed cold wave conditions when the minimum temperature fell to 3.2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 14:28 [IST]