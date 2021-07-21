Coastal Karnataka to experience widespread rainfall till July 24

Bengaluru, July 21: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rainy days are likely to continue in Karnataka till the end of this week and added that coastal districts of the state could receive extensive rainfall owing to a low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal.

"A low-pressure area is very likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal on July 23. Under this influence, coastal areas in the state are very likely to experience widespread rainfall from July 20-24," CS Patil, Director at IMD Bengaluru, said.

On Tuesday, the Met department said that the low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring strong winds and thunderstorms to coastal Andhra Pradesh as well.

As per the weathermen, the east-west shear zone is running roughly along Latitude 18 degrees north at an elevation above 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height.

Lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of north coastal Andhra and Yanam on Wednesday and Thursday, along with parts of south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

"Strong wind speeds reaching up to 40-50 km per hour and gusting up to 60 kmph are likely to prevail over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast," a Met department official said.

