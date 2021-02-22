YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coal pilferage scam: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife responds to CBI notice

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 22: Rujira Banerjee, the wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday responded to the CBI's summons in the alleged coal pilferage scam and asked the central agency to send its team to her residence for examination on Tuesday, officials said.

    Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee
    Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee

    The CBI had on Sunday asked her to join the probe. A team of CBI officials had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present.

    She responded to the summons on Monday and asked the CBI to visit her residence between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.

    Bengal FM accuses Shah of spreading misinformation on fund disbursement

    "Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021," she said in her letter to CBI.

    "You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule," she said.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X