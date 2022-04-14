CNG price hiked in Delhi NCR; PNG to cost more too: Here's how much you will pay now

CNG price in Delhi hiked again by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row; check new rates here

New Delhi, Apr 14: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a fresh hike in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg with immediate effect from Thursday.

Accordingly, the CNG price for Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.

IGL has hiked the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi to Rs 45.86 per SCM. The new price will come into effect from today, April 14.

For Ghaziabad, Noida & Greater Noida, the PNG price has been hiked to Rs 45.96 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it'll cost Rs 44.06 per SCM.

While people in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 44.06 per SCM. Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent). Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1 per SCM.

Meanwhile, after a hike of Rs 10 in the price of petrol and diesel over the last 16 days, the fuel rates remained steady for a week with no change in rates.

