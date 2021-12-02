CM Thackeray signs Param Bir Singh’s suspension file

We have case where complainant has gone missing: Uddhav's dig at Param Bir Singh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 02: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray signed the file on the suspension of IPC officer and former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

The file will now be sent to the state's home department for further procedures. The suspension order will be issued by the home department.

On March 17 Singh a 1988 batch IPS officer was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The order was passed following the Antilla Bomb scare case. Singh was then made the general commander of the Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against former home minister, Anil Deshmukh.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 15:06 [IST]