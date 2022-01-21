YouTube
    Clubhouse app case: Mumbai cops arrest 3 from Haryana for targeting Muslim women

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 21: Mumbai police have arrested three persons from Haryana in connection with the chat on Clubhouse app, in which obscene comments were allegedly made against Muslim women, an official said on Friday. Personnel of the cyber police station of the Mumbai crime branch made the arrests late on Thursday night, he said.

    Two of the accused will be produced in a local court later in the day, the official said. In a tweet posted early this morning, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi praised the city police for the arrests in the case.

    "Kudos @MumbaiPolice, they have got cracking on the Clubhouse chats too and some arrests have been made. Say no to hate. #Clubhouse," she said in the tweet.

    On Wednesday, the Delhi police had written to the Clubhouse app and search engine Google, seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio group chat in which "obscene comments were made against Muslim women".

    Official sources had said that the police had also identified some members of the group audio chat, which included men and women from both communities, as part of the investigation.

    A Mumbai-based organisation had lodged a complaint with the city police on Wednesday in connection with the Clubhouse app, seeking its deactivation, and also registration of a case, the official said.

    Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:44 [IST]
    X