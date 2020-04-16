Cleared by customs, first set of COVID-19 rapid testing kits to arrive today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The first consignment of rapid testing kits for coronavirus is expected to reach India today. The customs in Guangzhou has cleared 3,00,000 testing kits, which are headed to Delhi.

India is expected to receive over 2 million kits in the next couple of weeks, sources tell OneIndia. It may be recalled that China has notified a list of companies whose products are quality tested and would be eligible for exports. This move came in the wake of several countries rejecting the kits, stating that they were sub-standard.

COVID-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China

These kits will be used in hotspot areas, where the infection rate is high. These kits add another level of surveillance and these would also be used to test persons with influenza like illness symptoms in cold spots.

India has intensified its sources of testing kits. We are currently tapping Germany, Israel, France and Korea as well, the officer cited above said.