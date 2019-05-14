Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata marred by clashes, BJP chief blames 'TMC goons' for it

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, May 14: Clashes reportedly broke out at BJP president Amit Shah's road show in Kolkata on Tuesday. Several people are said to have sustained injuries in the scuffle between BJP and TMC supporters.

Ramayana seemed to be the theme of Shah's roadshow and the BJP president stood atop a decorated truck along with his party's two candidates. Dhols, dancers and actors in attire of Ramayana characters were also part of the road show. Shah's grand road show started from Esplande area in central Kolkata was to culminate at Swami Vivekananda's house in north Kolkata. Shah has reportedly been denied entry to Vivekananda's house

According to reports, a clash broke out between TMCP and ABVP supporters near the College Street. TMC supporters reportedly raised anti-BJP slogans and showed black flags, following which heated arguments broke out. Some stone pelting was also reported. Several people are said to be injured. The BJP workers got furious after some TMC supporters pulled down posters of the BJP.

"Today the way BJP's road show got a response in Kolkata with almost every citizen attending it, TMC's goons were frustrated and so attacked it. I would like to congratulate BJP workers as even after such chaos the roadshow continued and concluded at the planned place and time," Shah told ANI.

"I condemn the violence that Mamata Banerjee's party is doing. I would like to appeal to the people of Bengal to give a response to this violence with their votes in the last phase. It is necessary to oust TMC once to put an end to violence in the state," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP delegation comprising of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anil Baluni, GVL Narasimha Rao and others will meet Election Commission of India today over clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.

Shah had recently dared Chief Minister mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram". The BJP has been accusing the TMC of being anti-Hindu, a charge which Banerjee has vehemently denied.

#WATCH Clashes broke out in roadshow of BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata after sticks were hurled at Shah’s truck. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/t8bnf31vGA — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

Yesterday, Shah had accused Banerjee of turning West Bengal to "Kangal Bangla" which left the TMC fuming.

The BJP is aiming at bettering its performance in West Bengal compared to last electins when the saffron party won just 2 seats.

Kolkata Uttar Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Sudip Bandyopadhyay AITC Winner 3,43,687 36% 96,226 Rahul (biswajit) Sinha BJP Runner Up 2,47,461 26% 0 2009 Sudip Bandyopadhyay AITC Winner 4,60,646 53% 1,09,278 Md. Salim CPM Runner Up 3,51,368 40% 0 + More Details